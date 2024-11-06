Miami's Freshmen Shine In Debut Action Against FDU
In a historic night for the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team, a core group of freshmen shined in their debut for the program.
Divine Ugochukwu, Jalil Bethea, and Austin Swartz shined in their debut against Fairleigh Dickinson.
Ugochukwu was initially planned to be red-shirted to start the season because of the potential head coach Jim Larranaga saw in him. He played so well during the summer that he got to see the floor and provided quality minutes from the bench.
He finished the game 6-9 from the field with 15 points and a team-high four assists. He moved a finished like a pro and was excited about all that he was able to do on the floor for the Canes.
"It was my first college game so you know I was excited. I just have to watch more film to see what else we can improve on," Ugochukwu said after the game.
five-star freshman Bethea also saw a good amount of action in the season opener. He finished the game with nine points shooting 4-9 from the field and 1-3 from three. He has so much raw talent that he is still getting used to honing in on his craft. The flashes he did show were something to keep an eye on. He is not afraid of the moment and will try and create when no one else seems to have an opportunity.
Swartz played his way onto the floor and stayed on because of the defensive intensity he proved. He wasn't a threat to score the ball but knowing Larranaga loves his defensive pieces, he will be someone that could see more playing time later on in the season.
The Hurricanes will return to face off against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, Nov 10 at Watsco Center at 2:00 p.m. ET.