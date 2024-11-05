All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Beat Fairleigh Dickinson With a Big Kidd

Canes play non-conference opponent in regular season opener for both teams.

Scott Salomon

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives the ball to the net against Florida State Seminoles guard Primo Spears (23) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center.
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives the ball to the net against Florida State Seminoles guard Primo Spears (23) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
There is a new Kidd in town for the University of Miami and he is looking good.

Center Lynn Kidd, a transfer from Virginia Tech, led the Hurricanes with 24 points and 9 rebounds as Miami won their 2024-2025 season opener 113-72 over the Farleigh Dickinson Knights Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

The 113 points scored was the most Miami scored since 1989.

Kidd did not miss a bucket until the 15:38 mark of the second half. He was 10-of-11 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Kidd was one of 11 new players for Jim Larranaga whose roster features six transfers.

Nigel Pack followed Kidd with 21 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists. He hit a triple late in the game to ignite an 11-2 Miami run. He had a runner in the lane with 5:25 to play and drew the foul.

Jalen Blackmon, a transfer from Stetson impressed in his first action as a member of the Hurricanes.

Miami started the game on a 12-3 run only 4:14 into the game. Kidd had ten points on 4-of-4 shooting before you could blink an eye. Matthew Cleveland returned from a nagging injury and started for Miami on the wing.

Cleveland was on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Pack which brought the house down with 13:43 remaining in the half. It was transition basketball at its finest.

Cleveland had a dunk on the next sequence after a Miami steal and the Canes ran the lead to 23-8. They were 10-of-11 from the field as FDU committed four turnovers in 2:45 to help the Canes build their lead. Cleveland finished with 9 points in 20 minutes of action.

Miami then continued on a 7-0 run over the next 1:11 to extend their lead to 35-13 with 7:56 to play in the half.

Kidd would then go on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Pack with 6:46 remaining. Kidd then followed up the jam with a left-handed hook. Miami scored 22 points off of FDU turnovers which assisted in its transition game.

Jalil Bethea scored his first collegiate basket on a 12-foot fadeaway with 12:01 to play in the game. He finished the game with 9 points.

FDU's Dylan Jones was 5-of-10 from behind the ark. He led the Knights with 15 points. He did not make a two-point attempt the entire night.

Miami shot the lights out in the first half by hitting on 70.6 percent of their attempts in the first half. They finished the game shooting 67 percent from the field.

