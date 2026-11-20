The Miami Hurricanes are starting to find themselves offensively, and they maintain an ability on defense to outmuscle everyone around them.

The Canes look for their fifth straight win after dropping the first game of the season to No. 1 Florida, against Manhattan in the last 'buy game" before heading to Vegas for the Players Era 16 Tournament.

They have a chance to prove they are one of the best teams in the country in the tournament, but there are still some things they are trying to work out on both sides of the ball.

"You know, just playing with more pace," Jai Lucas said after the win over Rider. "I thought, to start the game, we're really slow, and it let them kind of set their defense, and then they did a good job early of slowing the game down.

"So, we had to extend our pressure. We had to get pick up a little bit deeper in the back court just to get the game sped up a little bit. And once that happened, we were able to kind of create some separation towards the end of the half. And then in the second half, I thought our defense really set the tone for us. I thought it was our defense more than anything else."

The Hurricanes are likely to still be without Malik Reneau, who missed the last game with an upper-body injury. He is likely being held out for the Players Era Tournament so the Canes can be at 100% when he returns.

How to Watch: Manhattan vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: Manhattan Jaspers and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network Extra

Series History: Miami leads the series 1-0.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row after blowing out Rider by nearly 50 points with six players in double figures while three more almost had double-doubles against the Broncs.

Last time out, the Jaspers: The team lost to Le Moyne in a tough outing but losing it's fourth game of the season. They look to shoot the ball better against the Canes than they did in their last outing, but at the start of the season, they did put up a good effort against Kentucky.

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