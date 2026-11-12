How to Watch North Alabama at No. 17 Miami Basketball

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Another in the books for No. 17 Miami (2-1) after defeating North Florida 89-51 by dominating in the paint and building the score from the inside out.

Not only have the Hurricanes rebounded from the No. 1 Florida loss, but they look better on offense while still figuring out how to deal with the number of bodies they have on the floor at times.

Head coach Jai Lucas understands what needs to be fixed pointing towards a tighter rotation and spacing as key points of emphasis for his team ahead of their next "buy game" against North Alabama.

Miami Player to Watch: Acaden Lewis

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Acaden Lewis (55) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis only scored two points in the last outing against North Florida, but that wasn't his job for that game. He was a floor general and now looks to transition that into being one of the best young players in the country as a scorer and a true point guard.

“You know, when you watch him, you can forget he's a sophomore because of how talented he is, and he's still learning to play the position,” Lucas said about Lewis. “And now we're asking him to play the position a little bit differently than he did last year. Last year, they needed him to score a lot. We don't need him to score as much. We need him to score, but not as much. But we really need him to get the ball in places when it needs to get there.

“So he's going through adjustment period.I thought he didn't score well, but I thought he played one his best floor game of the year, including Vanderbilt. I know he had 10 assists, but his reads, his ability to get the ball out of his hand quick, um getting it to multiple people, taking care of everybody, kind of setting the table, I thought was huge for us.”

How to Watch: North Alabama vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: North Alabama Lions and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday Nov. 13, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network

Series History: The programs have never faced each other.

Last meeting: This would be the first time that the team would face each other.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their second game in a row after dominating North Florida 89-51 by only knocking down five threes but grabbing 63 rebounds over the unit.

Last time out, the Lions: North Alabama's last outing was against Oklahoma, also sneaking a win against the SEC team, with Mike Evbagharu scoring 27 points and only missing one shot to keep it a game throughout the second half

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