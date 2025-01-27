How To Watch: Virginia Men's Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) return home after a disappointing road trip leaving them winless in conference play but also showing a lot of promise to the fans in South Beach.
Many would assume that this team has quit but against Cal, the Hurricanes showed some sign of life that had been seen in quite some time. When there is a chance to win a game the Hurricanes are always gamed to perform.
Now they have a chance to get their first conference victory in over 20 games against the Virginia Cavaliers who had their coach retire at the beginning of the season similar to Jim Larranaga. NIL is taking a toll on these coaches and now both interim head coaches look to rally them to new heights.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN2/U
Series Virginia 6, Miami 2: The Miami Hurricanes don't bow well against the Cavaliers and have only one game in the past 4 meetings between the program while UVA has been dominant over the program.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes put up a great effort against the Cal Golden Bears taking them to overtime but eventually falling short after a great performance from Matthew Cleveland.
Last Time, Out Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off another loss on a season that is similar to Miami as they dropped a game to Notre Dame at home with only two players scoring in double figures.