All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Virginia Men's Basketball at Miami

Another opportunity for the Hurricanes to get another victory and try to change the trajectory of the season.

Justice Sandle

Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) reacts after he was called for a foul against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) reacts after he was called for a foul against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) return home after a disappointing road trip leaving them winless in conference play but also showing a lot of promise to the fans in South Beach.

Many would assume that this team has quit but against Cal, the Hurricanes showed some sign of life that had been seen in quite some time. When there is a chance to win a game the Hurricanes are always gamed to perform.

Now they have a chance to get their first conference victory in over 20 games against the Virginia Cavaliers who had their coach retire at the beginning of the season similar to Jim Larranaga. NIL is taking a toll on these coaches and now both interim head coaches look to rally them to new heights.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ESPN2/U

Series Virginia 6, Miami 2: The Miami Hurricanes don't bow well against the Cavaliers and have only one game in the past 4 meetings between the program while UVA has been dominant over the program.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes put up a great effort against the Cal Golden Bears taking them to overtime but eventually falling short after a great performance from Matthew Cleveland.

Last Time, Out Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off another loss on a season that is similar to Miami as they dropped a game to Notre Dame at home with only two players scoring in double figures.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

West Coast Woes as Miami Men's Basketball Continues to Extend its Losing Streak

Matthew Cleveland's Advice is to 'Just Smile'

REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball