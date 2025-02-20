How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have just been swept by the Florida State Seminoles and now look to avoid another season series sweep against Virginia Tech.
Luckily for Miami, they are on a two-game home winning streak despite the terrible 0-12 road record. The Hurricanes now try to come home to win another game against the Hokies who battled them tooth and nail in the first meeting between the two.
Miami Men's Basketball Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion as its Troubled Season Continues
The Hurricanes could steal another game even with the shot of being in the ACC Tournament out the window. Winning a game would just be a bonus for coach Bill Courtney as he has finally gotten this team to be his own.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Virginia Tech (11-16, 6-9) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) at 7: 00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ACC Network
Series Miami 9, Virginia Tech 7: The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) just can't win by a win as they lose heartbreakingly to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2) 86-85. This is the first loss to the Hokies since 2022 for the Hurricanes
Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) drop to 0-12 on the road as they fail to avoid the series sweep against the Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) 74-66.
Last Time Out, Hokies: The Hokies have lost three of their last four games most recently against Boston College were they only scored 36 points. Yes, 36 points in a modern college basketball game.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.