All Hurricanes

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team might be struggling on the road but they are on a two-game win streak at home. They are preparing to take on a struggling Virginia Tech team that defeated the Hurricanes earlier this season.

Justice Sandle

Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Brandon Johnson (2) and Florida State Seminoles forward Taylor Bol Bowen (10) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the game at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Brandon Johnson (2) and Florida State Seminoles forward Taylor Bol Bowen (10) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the game at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have just been swept by the Florida State Seminoles and now look to avoid another season series sweep against Virginia Tech.

Luckily for Miami, they are on a two-game home winning streak despite the terrible 0-12 road record. The Hurricanes now try to come home to win another game against the Hokies who battled them tooth and nail in the first meeting between the two.

Miami Men's Basketball Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion as its Troubled Season Continues

The Hurricanes could steal another game even with the shot of being in the ACC Tournament out the window. Winning a game would just be a bonus for coach Bill Courtney as he has finally gotten this team to be his own.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO:  Virginia Tech (11-16, 6-9) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) at 7: 00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ACC Network

Series Miami 9, Virginia Tech 7: The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) just can't win by a win as they lose heartbreakingly to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2) 86-85. This is the first loss to the Hokies since 2022 for the Hurricanes

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) drop to 0-12 on the road as they fail to avoid the series sweep against the Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) 74-66.

Last Time Out, Hokies: The Hokies have lost three of their last four games most recently against Boston College were they only scored 36 points. Yes, 36 points in a modern college basketball game.

More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball