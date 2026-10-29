Miami's Star Guard Named to the Bob Cousy Preseason Watchlist

No. 14 Miami prepares for No. 1 Florida in one of the most underrated games to start the college basketball season with some of the best players in the country.

Miami's starting lineup includes three of the top position players in the country, and some are starting to take notice, with a watchlist being presented for the season.

Miami's new star guard Acaden Lewis has been tabbed to the Bob Cousy Preseason Watchlist.

Lewis enters his first season with the Hurricanes following a standout freshman campaign at Villanova, where he earned Second Team All-BIG EAST honors and was a unanimous selection to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

The star player has added a new level of guard play for the Hurricanes this season and is a walking double-double. That was seen in the Vanderbilt exhibition match, even though he also had seven turnovers.

Moreover, Jai Lucas loves everything that Lewis can do on the floor, even if some things do bother him a bit.

"Acaden is a basketball savant," Lucas said. "Some of these things I have to let go of because he can just create and make things happen. He shouldn't have seven turnovers in a game. But I thought he played well, getting into the paint and making the reads and kicking it out against the pressure, and it really helped us get started."

In his freshman season with the Wildcats, the Washington, D.C., native averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while starting all 33 games.

He set Villanova freshman records with 176 assists and 63 steals, becoming the first Wildcat to average at least five assists per game in a season since 1998-99.

That same level of talent is now in the hands of Lucas, who can turn into a first-round pick at the end of the season.

Here are the 20 players on the 2026-27 Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List:

Markus Burton, Indiana

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Silas Demary Jr., UConn

Donovan Dent, LSU

Quinn Ellis, St. John's

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Boogie Fland, Florida

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Nigel James Jr., Marquette

Acaden Lewis, Miami

Chance Mallory, Virginia

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Miles Sadler, West Virginia

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Robert Wright III, BYU

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