How to Watch: Wake Forest Men's Basketball at Miami

The Hurricanes are on a four game skid and look to snap it against a good Wake Forest team.

Justice Sandle

Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) are on a mission to snap a four-game losing streak as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) in the next home game of the season.

Miami's struggles are well documented but they have a bit of an advantage against this Wake Forest team. In the last five games each team has played against each other the Canes have a 4-1 record and an all-time 16-12 record against the program.

They are also putting up similar stars this season with the Hurricanes favoring in the offensive department while Wake Forest is dominating on the defensive side of the floor. These are the teams' stats in the last 10 games:

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Opponent averaged 77.3 PPG

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Opponents averaged 63.6 PPG

Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Justin Thomas (25) protects the ball from Miami Hurric
Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Justin Thomas (25) protects the ball from Miami Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) at 5:15 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN+/ACC Network

Series, Mami 16, Wake Forest 12: The Miami Hurricanes have won the last four of five between the two teams

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes have lost four in a row this time to FSU losing a game they had a chance to come back and win. Matthew Cleveland continues to lead the team in scoring, while an injury development for Nijel Pack, Divine Ugochukwu, and Kiree Huie has not been updated.

Last Time, Out Demon Deacons: The Deacons defeated NC State 77-59 with Hunter Sallis scoring 20 points and Juke Harris scoring 17 from the bench.

Published
