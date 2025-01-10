How to Watch: Wake Forest Men's Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) are on a mission to snap a four-game losing streak as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) in the next home game of the season.
Miami's struggles are well documented but they have a bit of an advantage against this Wake Forest team. In the last five games each team has played against each other the Canes have a 4-1 record and an all-time 16-12 record against the program.
They are also putting up similar stars this season with the Hurricanes favoring in the offensive department while Wake Forest is dominating on the defensive side of the floor. These are the teams' stats in the last 10 games:
Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Opponent averaged 77.3 PPG
Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Opponents averaged 63.6 PPG
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) at 5:15 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Network
Series, Mami 16, Wake Forest 12: The Miami Hurricanes have won the last four of five between the two teams
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes have lost four in a row this time to FSU losing a game they had a chance to come back and win. Matthew Cleveland continues to lead the team in scoring, while an injury development for Nijel Pack, Divine Ugochukwu, and Kiree Huie has not been updated.
Last Time, Out Demon Deacons: The Deacons defeated NC State 77-59 with Hunter Sallis scoring 20 points and Juke Harris scoring 17 from the bench.