How to Watch Women's College Basketball: Miami vs. Stanford
It's been a tough season for the University of Miami's women's basketball team. They are currently struggling to stay out of the basement of the ACC in 14th place with a 4-12 conference record. However, they were able to break a five-game losing streak in their most recent outing knocking off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Nevertheless, a two-point home win against the last-place team in the ACC with a 2-14 conference record isn't exactly a massive accomplishment. Now they will look to salvage what's left of their season as the Hurricanes take to the road on Thursday night and turn their attention to the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team. This is a winnable game for The U. Stanford is currently in 10th place in the ACC with a conference record of 6-10, but an overall record identical to Canes' at 14-13. They are also limping into this matchup against Miami coming off a 20-point blowout loss to the 11th-place Virginia Cavaliers. Both teams will be coming out swinging because they consider this game very winnable.
How to Watch Miami vs. Stanford
What: Miami Hurricanes @ Stanford Cardinal
When: Thursday, February 27
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACC Extra
Miami Women's Basketball Players to Watch
Haley Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes - The star guard is the catalyst for the Miami offense. She leads the team in both points and assists with 18.3 points per game and 4.6 assists per game. She will be the key to the Hurricanes winning if she can get the offense going.
Stanford Women's Basketball Players to Watch
Nunu Agara, Stanford Cardinal - The sophomore forward is both the leading scorer and rebounder for Stanford. She has scored 15.9 points per game this season while pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game. Her skill and energy is what drives this team and will be their key player.
