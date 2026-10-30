'I Don't Think They Will See the Same Miami': Why No. 14 Miami Can Upset No. 1 Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 14 Miami has one of the best rosters in the country to start this college basketball season. However, one issue it faces in starting the season is No. 1 Florida.

The Gators are bringing back Thomas Haugh, one of the best players in the country, with other key rotational pieces Miami saw in the 82-68 loss last season.

After that game, Miami would turn it around and have one of the best regular seasons in program history, but this year they want more. That starts with facing the No. 1 team in the country for their season opener.

"I mean, for me, like it's what you play basketball for, so hopefully you want to play against the best teams, best players, you want to be on a national stage," Miami sophomore combo guard Dante Allen said ahead of the matchup.

"So, I think it's going to be great for us. I think it's going to be a great game. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I know we're really excited for it. I think the preseason's been a good test for us, seeing where we're at at times. Seeing where we need to improve, maybe individually and as a team, but I think it's all kind of gotten us prepared for this first game."

Allen played 15 minutes in last year's contest as a freshman. However, he was vital defensively, rallying a steal, grabbing five rebounds, scoring one three-pointer, and getting three against. He was in foul trouble early, and it slowed him down.

However, Allen isn't the only player on this roster who has Florida experience. Shelton Henderson played against them last season, as did SEC transfer Somto Cyril and Robert Miller. Both big men have had success against the team that relies on frontcourt scoring.

Jan 25, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (6) drives to the basket while Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) defends during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's something head coach Jai Lucas has prepared for and one of the many reasons he believes they can get the best of the Gators.

"You know, [Somto] and Rob both being in the SEC and playing against them last year, playing against them really for multiple years now, you get a different perspective when you play a team two times a year," Lucas said.

"So, they've played these guys multiple times. So they understand the physicality and understand the stuff we're talking about because they've experienced it so much. But also the thing I'm excited about for both those guys, I think they've grown so much.

"They've been here so long that I don't think Florida is going to see the same Somto and the same Rob that they've seen before. So that's what I'm excited about for them within this game, and like I don't think they're going to see the same Miami that they saw last year. So I'm excited about the opportunity to go out and compete."

Miami enters this game completely differently than last season. There are more shooting options, more inside-the-paint attacks, and more offensive weapons who can get a bucket. The only question is the defensive side of the ball when the starters are not out there. There is a lot to like about this team for an upset of the No.1 team in the country. Don't be shocked if it does happen.

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