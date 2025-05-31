Jai Lucas and Miami Basketball Add Three-Star Guard John Laboy from Texas
The Miami Hurricanes add another guard to it's loaded roster as the Hurricanes sign three-star guard John Laboy II.
Laboy II was committed to Columbia, but that changed quickly when new head coach Jai Lucas came and called.
"I have known John and his family a long time through our Houston roots, and I am very excited to welcome him to the Miami family,” Lucas said. “John has a high basketball IQ and is the ultimate teammate. He is someone I see growing with the program, and I know that he will positively impact the culture we want to build at The U.”
The guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game while also shooting 45 percent from the field in 2024-25 and led St. Francis Episcopal to the TAPPS 4A State title. Another combo guard for Lucas who has loved getting players who have a defensive tenacity.
Laboy II is also a two-sport athlete. He also played baseball for St. Francis Episcopal, mainly seeing action as a shortstop and a right-handed pitcher.
The Hurricanes' roster is complete now as they turn their attention to a new season and a brand new opportunity.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup:
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec
Jordyn Kee
Salih Altuntas
John Laboy II