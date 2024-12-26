Jeff Goodman Blasts Struggling Miami Hurricanes and Jim Larranaga
The struggles of the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team has started to catch the eyes of many from around the college basketball world.
One of those is one of the voices of the game, Jeff Goodman.
Goodman, a respected basketball analyst and veteran journalist, expressed concerns about the program and the aging head coach during a recent Field of 68 After Dark episode.
“Yeah, and Jim Larrañaga is 75, and he had an incredible run recently, you know, two, three years ago,” Goodman said. "He was unbelievable, you know, Final Four, Elite Eight—like it was an unbelievable run, but I hate to say it, but it’s time. It is time for Jim Larrañaga to probably step away after this year."
This isn't the first person to bring up the question 'when is the time for Larranaga to step away?'
Has the Time Come for Jim Larranaga?
The Hurricanes are struggling and ACC play is here as they take on Boston College to start the new year. It could be a new year for the Canes after a 4-8 start and losing eight of the last nine.
Goodman believes this also and makes some post career suggestions for the all time head coach.
“It just isn’t working right now. 75 years old, man. Go, go on vacation, like go, go travel the world. Have fun, Jim. You don’t need to be dealing with this crap right now and losing eight of nine," Goodman said.