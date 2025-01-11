Live Injury Updates: Wake Forest Men's Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) have started to find themselves going deeper into the rotation with injuries starting to pill up.
How to Watch: Wake Forest Men's Basketball at Miami
The Hurricanes are already with star guard Nijel Pack, Forward Kiree Huie, and most recently Divine Ugochukwu last game with a hip injury. Now the Canes will be rolling with a lineup that will force a new point guard to take over and play out of their position.
Wake Forest (11-4, 0-4 ACC) is also dealing with a lack of depth with a majority of their roster on the injury reserve as well.
Forwards Marqus Marion, Mason Hagedorn, Omaha Biliew, Vincent Ricchiuti, and guard Will Underwood will be out as four have been handed a medical redshirt while Biliew is out of commission due to a foot injury, and is expected to miss eight to ten weeks.