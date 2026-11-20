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Injury News

The Hurricanes are likely to still be without Malik Reneau, who missed the last game with an upper-body injury. He is likely being held out for the Players Era Tournament so the Canes can be at 100% when he returns.

Projected Miami Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Caleb Gaskins

4. Shelton Henderson

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Caleb Gaskins

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Malik Reneau (Out)

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

How to Watch: Manhattan vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: Manhattan Jaspers and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network Extra

Series History: Miami leads the series 1-0.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row after blowing out Rider by nearly 50 points with six players in double figures while three more almost had double-doubles against the Broncs.

Last time out, the Jaspers: The team lost to Le Moyne in a tough outing but losing it's fourth game of the season. They look to shoot the ball better against the Canes than they did in their last outing, but at the start of the season, they did put up a good effort against Kentucky.

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