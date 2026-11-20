Manhattan at No. 17 Miami: Game Central, Updates, Live Analysis
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Injury News
The Hurricanes are likely to still be without Malik Reneau, who missed the last game with an upper-body injury. He is likely being held out for the Players Era Tournament so the Canes can be at 100% when he returns.
Projected Miami Starting Rotation:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Caleb Gaskins
4. Shelton Henderson
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Caleb Gaskins
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
Robert Miller III
Malik Reneau (Out)
Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*
LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*
How to Watch: Manhattan vs. No. 17 Miami
Who: Manhattan Jaspers and the Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables
TV: ACC Network Extra
Series History: Miami leads the series 1-0.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row after blowing out Rider by nearly 50 points with six players in double figures while three more almost had double-doubles against the Broncs.
Last time out, the Jaspers: The team lost to Le Moyne in a tough outing but losing it's fourth game of the season. They look to shoot the ball better against the Canes than they did in their last outing, but at the start of the season, they did put up a good effort against Kentucky.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5