No. 17 Miami is on a three-game winning streak, trying to find the answer to the question of how good this team is.

Coming off a game where they knocked down 20 threes, the Hurricanes are working to merge the inside attack and outside scoring to be a complete offensive team.

Moreover, with talent all over the floor, Jai Lucas knows his team will gel at the right time when they have to play teams at a higher level.

“I think, you know, the one thing in building this roster is I wanted to have answers for what the game needed and what the game wanted,” Lucas said. “Now, some games it may call for us to go big. I thought we still played, and we made our push when we were big. is kind of just, Brent running away from us. Um, but then some games call for us to play small, and play a little bit different.

“So, you know, we have the versatility; we have the answers to be able to do that. So, you know, I'vetalked about it the whole time, and I talked about how people's minutes are going to be different. You know, it may be some games where we can't play big, and so, you know, Malik and Somto and Rob may be sharing minutes at the five. So that may look different. Um, so it's just game by game, and it's all about whatever it takes to win, and that's what we're trying to get to. I think plus 40.”

Lucas looks to use this against Rider.

Latest Injury News From Miami Against Rider

Malik Reneau ran off in the first half, holding his shoulder, but was back on the bench in the second half. Lucas said they will get it checked out to see how bad it is, but it's nothing he hasn't seen from Reneau before.

How to Watch: Rider vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: Rider Broncs and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday Nov. 17

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACCNX

Series History: Miami leads the series 1-0

Last meeting: The only time the Hurricanes have played the Broncs was in 1985 when the Canes defeated them 81-58.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes played their best offensive game of the season, knocking down 20 threes, setting a single-game record against North Florida.

Last time out, Rider: The Broncs are coming off a 99-62 loss to Villanova, where only one player reached double-digit figures against the Wildcats.

Projected Miami Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Caleb Gaskins

4. Shelton Henderson

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Caleb Gaskins

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

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