Matthew Cleveland Returns To The Starting Lineup After Concussion Scare
Coming off any injury is hard but a concussion can be one of the scariest. Miami forward Matthew Cleveland is now fully healthy and has returned to the starting lineup after two games coming on the bench.
Against Coppin State, Cleveland finished the game with an effective 15 points shooting 6-10 from the field and finishing 3-4 from beyond the arch.
Before the season started, there was a concern with an undisclosed injury that led him to be questionable to start the season. It was confirmed after the win against the Eagles by head coach Jim Larranga that Cleveland had suffered a concussion and had been working his way to being confident in himself and his abilities.
Recovering from any injury is always tedious especially a head one like a concussion. Cleveland knows that the process of returning can cause mental lapses on the court, but he is feeling at a place where he is back to 100 percent.
"Definitely on the defensive side of the ball more. Just trying to be physical and guarding. I think my teammates and coaches have done a great job of easing me back into things. The steps they have taken to get me back into things now. I'm feeling good now," Cleveland said.
Cleveland feels like he is playing well thanks to his teammates and coaching staff who helped him through this process. When he has his confidence, he is one of the best players for the Hurricanes and in the ACC.
"This year so far, I feel like I'm playing well," Cleveland said. "I'm really just now getting back in the groove of things after missing like three weeks. My teammates and coaches have done a great job of helping me get back to a great place of confidence and feeling like I'm at my highest level."
