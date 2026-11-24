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Injury News

Miami

The Hurricanes will try to see what Malik Reneau can do, who missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. He was likely being held out for the Players Era Tournament so the Canes can be at 100% when he returns.

"He's day-to-day,” Lucas said. “He's back, but he hasn't practiced yet. But he's back doing some shooting and doing some movement and, you know, some non-contact against the pad type of stuff. So you know, he'll go tomorrow, he'll go Sunday, and then we leave. And so hopefully we'll have a better gauge by Monday when we get out there."

TCU

The only injuied player for the Horned Frogs is Forward Luke Bamgboye. He is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Projected Miami Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Caleb Gaskins

4. Shelton Henderson

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Caleb Gaskins

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Malik Reneau (Out)

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

Projected TCU Starting Lineup:

The Full Players Era Tournament Bracket, TV Schedule, and Times

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game 1: Miami (Florida) vs TCU (2 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: Creighton vs Michigan (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3: Baylor vs Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 4: Kansas State vs Gonzaga (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Nov. 26

Bracket Semifinal 1: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (5 p.m., ESPN)

Bracket Semifinal 2: Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Consolation 1: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Consolation 2: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 27

Bracket final: Semifinal winners (10 p.m., ESPN)

Third-place: Semifinal losers (Noon, ESPN2)

Fifth-place: Consolation winners (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Seventh-place: Consolation losers (2:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Players Era 16 Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

9:30 p.m. CT — Both bracket champions (ESPN)

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