No. 17 Miami Against TCU at the Players Era 16 Tournament: Game Central, Updates, and Analysis
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Injury News
Miami
The Hurricanes will try to see what Malik Reneau can do, who missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. He was likely being held out for the Players Era Tournament so the Canes can be at 100% when he returns.
"He's day-to-day,” Lucas said. “He's back, but he hasn't practiced yet. But he's back doing some shooting and doing some movement and, you know, some non-contact against the pad type of stuff. So you know, he'll go tomorrow, he'll go Sunday, and then we leave. And so hopefully we'll have a better gauge by Monday when we get out there."
TCU
The only injuied player for the Horned Frogs is Forward Luke Bamgboye. He is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
Projected Miami Starting Rotation:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Caleb Gaskins
4. Shelton Henderson
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Caleb Gaskins
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
Robert Miller III
Malik Reneau (Out)
Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*
LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*
Projected TCU Starting Lineup:
The Full Players Era Tournament Bracket, TV Schedule, and Times
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Game 1: Miami (Florida) vs TCU (2 p.m., ESPNU)
Game 2: Creighton vs Michigan (4:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 3: Baylor vs Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2)
Game 4: Kansas State vs Gonzaga (11:30 p.m., ESPN)
Thursday, Nov. 26
Bracket Semifinal 1: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (5 p.m., ESPN)
Bracket Semifinal 2: Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Consolation 1: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Consolation 2: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 (8 p.m., ESPNU)
Friday, Nov. 27
Bracket final: Semifinal winners (10 p.m., ESPN)
Third-place: Semifinal losers (Noon, ESPN2)
Fifth-place: Consolation winners (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Seventh-place: Consolation losers (2:30 p.m., ESPNU)
Players Era 16 Championship
Saturday, Nov. 28
9:30 p.m. CT — Both bracket champions (ESPN)
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5