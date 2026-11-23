A returning college star from the depths of the NBA against a young team that is hungry after losing the first game of the season against the No. 1 team in the country.

It's a wonderful way to kickstart Feast Week and the Players Era 16 Tournament.

No. 17 Miami (5-1) will take on TCU (4-1) in the first round of the Players Era 16, with the Canes focusing on the challenges of facing the Horned Frogs for the Hurricanes' players and Jai Lucas.

"I've coached against, I was an assistant, but I've coached against Jamie Dixon, I mean, countless times when I was at Texas," Lucas said in previewing the game after beating Manhattan. "He actually offered me my first assistant coaching job when he took over TCU. They're always really well coached and really disciplined, and I just I haven't really watched them yet because I'm kind of I won't say superstition, but I like to just focus on what's at hand. Um, but I did sneak in the overtime of last night's game."

Moreover, with Robbie Avila's return to college basketball, a new obstacle is presented to Lucas and the Hurricanes. They are prepared for everything coming their way, but love the challenge.

"The thing about him is he's such a threat offensively with his passing and with his shooting and they'll open up a lot of things for him, but watching them, he's kind of fit in and they have them doing what they do and what their culture is," Lucas said. "I think a big thing that's different is their bigs usuallydon't shoot threes. And so now you have one guy who made two per game last year at 40-percent, I think. And so it changes a little bit."

The Full Players Era Tournament Bracket, TV Schedule, and Times

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game 1: Miami (Florida) vs TCU (2 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: Creighton vs Michigan (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3: Baylor vs Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 4: Kansas State vs Gonzaga (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Nov. 26

Bracket Semifinal 1: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (5 p.m., ESPN)

Bracket Semifinal 2: Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Consolation 1: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Consolation 2: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 27

Bracket final: Semifinal winners (10 p.m., ESPN)

Third-place: Semifinal losers (2 p.m., ESPN2)

Fifth-place: Consolation winners (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Seventh-place: Consolation losers (4:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Michelob Ultra Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game 1: Tennessee vs Maryland (2 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: San Diego State vs Iowa State (4:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 3: Texas Tech vs Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Oregon vs Saint John's (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Nov. 26

Bracket Semifinal 1: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Bracket Semifinal 2: Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4 (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Consolation 1: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (Noon, ESPN)

Consolation 2: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Friday, Nov. 27

Bracket final: Semifinal winners (8 p.m., ESPN)

Third-place: Semifinal losers (Noon, ESPN2)

Fifth-place: Consolation winners (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Seventh-place: Consolation losers (2:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Players Era 16 Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

9:30 p.m. CT — Both bracket champions (ESPN)