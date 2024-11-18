Miami Basketball Continues To Receive Votes In Week 2 AP Poll
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team continues to get the attention of AP voters after starting the season 3-0 with one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
The team is averaging 98 points per game in this three-game stretch and is now preparing for tournament play against some quality opponents.
With the tournament coming up and the level the offense has been playing at, they could at the end of next week with the Week 3 polls coming out, start to crack the top 25 with a few quad one and two wins.
Here are the polls from this week:
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Poll as of Nov. 18, 2024. First-place votes in parentheses.
- Kansas 4-0 (21)
- UConn 3-0 (3)
- Auburn 3-0 (2)
- Gonzaga 3-0 (1)
- Iowa State 2-0
- Purdue 4-0
- Houston 2-1
- Alabama 3-1
- Tennessee 4-0
- Duke 3-1
- Kentucky 3-0
- North Carolina 20-1
- Creighton 4-0
- Marquette 4-0
- Baylor 3-1
- Cincinnati 3-0
- Arizona 2-1
- Indiana 3-0
- Florida 4-0
- Illinois 3-0
- St. John's 4-0
- Texas Tech 3-0
- Texas A&M 3-1
- Arkansas 2-1
- Wisconsin 4-0
AP Top 25 Poll
Poll as of Nov. 18, 2024. First-place votes in parentheses.
- Kansas 4-0 (49)
- UConn 3-0 (7)
- Gonzaga 3-0 (2)
- Auburn 3-0 (3)
- Iowa State 2-0
- Purdue 4-0
- Houston 2-1
- Alabama 3-1
- Kentucky 3-0
- North Carolina 20-1
- Tennessee 4-0
- Duke 3-1
- Baylor 3-1
- Creighton 4-0
- Marquette 4-0
- Indiana 3-0
- Arizona 2-1
- Cincinnati 3-0
- Wisconsin 4-0
- Arkansas 2-1
- Florida 4-0
- St. John's 4-0
- Texas A&M 3-1
- Rutgers 3-0
- Illinois 3-0
Others receiving votes:
Texas Tech 109, Mississippi 103, Xavier 89, BYU 27, UCF 21, Texas 17, VCU 17, Michigan St. 16, Mississippi St. 15, Ohio St. 13, Miami 10, Pittsburgh 9, Oregon 7, Memphis 6, Penn St. 4, Providence 4, Utah St. 3, Kansas St 3, Clemson 2, Furman 2, Arizona St 2, Michigan 1, Hofstra 1, Maryland 1.