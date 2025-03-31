All Hurricanes

MIami Basketball Interested in Georgia Guard Silas Demary

Jai Lucas is working endlessly to try and fill the depleted roster of the Miami Hurricanes in the transfer portal and has reached out to standout SEC guard Silas Demary from Georgia.

Justice Sandle

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) in the second half of a first round men's NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Basketball was growing to be a storied program for the Miami Hurricanes until NIL started to shake the landscape of college basketball. After struggling two seasons in a row after making the Final Four in 2023, the Hurricanes have turned a new leaf and brought in Jai Lucas to head the basketball program for the future.

That starts with him getting players in the portal, and he has started to do that by having Zoom meetings with several players. Jamie Shaw reports that standout SEC guard Silas Demary has been on a call with Lucas in talks of potentially going to the Hurricanes' new look roster.

Miami is one of five schools he had a meeting with. He also incudes Auburn, BYU, Connecticut, Kentucky and Oklahama with Miami. Kentucky has done an in home visit already and is ahead of the cure compared to others but Miami could have an edge because of their most recent hire for Lucas's coaching staff. Georgia assistant coach Erik Pastrana was recently added to the Hurricanes staff and a direct connection is there between the two schools.

The 6-foot-5 guard was second in scoring for the Bulldogs, averaging 13.5 points, third at 3.9 rebounds, and led the Bulldogs with 3.1 assists per game.

He improved after a rocky freshman year were he started started 36 of the 37 Georgia games, averaging 9.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.5 APG while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor, 30.3 percent on threes and 70.6 percent on free throws. If you look at those stats, it is very similar to Miami guard Jalil Bethea who entered the portal himself after this season.

Bringing both in would improve a number of things the Hurricanes need but when you have nothing inside the building you need everything you can get.

