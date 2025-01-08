Miami Basketball Transfer Finds a new Home in the Big 10
Former Miami freshman small forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu has quickly turned around and committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes and will enroll for the second semester, per On3.
He will sit out the remainder of the season and will make his debut as a Hawkeye at the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-7 freshman from Minneapolis entered the transfer portal on Monday. In his short stent with Miami, he played in eight games, averaging 1.1 points per game and collecting 0.8 rebounds.
Arigu considered Iowa coming out of high school but chose Jim Larranaga in Miami instead.
He also received offers from Northwestern, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech where he was ranked as the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle. He’s also the No. 38 small forward and the No. 2 player in Minnesota.
Johnson-Arigua was the only freshman not to see the floor as much compared to Austin Swartz and Divine Ugochukwu averaging 14 minutes a game alongside Jalil Bethea averaging 13.
Miami still has signed center Ben Ahmad and guard Matthew Able in the 2025 class as there has been no indication yet of those players changing their minds after National Signing Day.