Miami Finds Themselves Back in Loss Column Dropping Road Game to Louisville
The Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11) find themselves back in the thick of things as they drop its 11th game in conference play against the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) 88-78.
Matthew Cleveland continues to be a scoring force as he adds another 20-point performance to his season catalog— his sixth straight.
The Hurricanes have not had the best transfer class but the best player from it had an outstanding day.
A.J. Stanton McCray finished with 22 points and In the first half alone he kept the Canes within single digits and allowed them to have a chance. The issue with this game was as simple as the other games — Miami can't play defense.
Anytime the Hurricanes got within a single digit, they were met with a barrage of threes from the Cardinals.
Terrance Edwards Jr. and Reyne Smith played fantastic games for Louisville. One of the biggest weaknesses the Hurricanes have is that they don't know how to play defense off screens. Smith and Martin combined for 53 points. Most came from calls using screens and scoring over the Hurricane's struggling defense.
The Hurricanes still showed a fight despite the team not having the best showing defensively. They had it down to a three-point game and failed to take advantage of another oppurtinity.
The Hurricanes will return home and play another struggling team in Syracuse as they look to streak a few wins at home.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
After One Win Miami's Matthew Cleveland Looks To Lead This Team To Another
REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack
The Miami Hurricanes Seized the Moment and Snap its 10 Game Losing Streak
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.