Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Paul Djobet
Paul Djobet is the last of the three players who are returning this season for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team. The freshman did not see a lot of minutes last year but now he is developing into a key rotational piece on the roster.
Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Matthew Cleveland
Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Nijel Pack
Djobet is another foreigner who has come to the U.S. to play basketball like many have started to do in recent years. The Lille, France native averaged only 2.4 points a game but that will likely increase this season if the opportunity presents itself.
His most consistent shot is his corner three as he is left open the majority of the time after a terrible rotation from the opposing team or just having a great shot selection set up for him.
He is not afraid to take three-point shots and has a great size to be a consistent rebounder for the team at standing 6-foot-7-inches. Another huge guard for Jim Larranga as he continues to have huge players to play great defense that can switch 1-4 if need be.