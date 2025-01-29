Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball vs. Virginia: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) return home after a diligent fight against Cal on the road and now look to take on a Virginia Cavalier team (9-11, 2-7 ACC) that is in the same position as them.
The Hurricanes have Lynn Kidd warming up again, and all signs point to him playing. An update on Nijel Pack while it is small, he is out of his walking boot but is still not participating in warmups.
Virginia's Carter Long, Christian Bliss, and Ishan Sharma are listed on the injury report, with Sharma being questionable with an illness.
STARTING FIVE
Miami Hurricanes Starting Five
Virginia Cavaliers Starting Five
Jalil Bethea
Dai Dai Ames
AJ Staton-McCray
Isaac Mckennly
Paul Djobet
Taine Murray
Matthew Cleveland
Jacob Cofie
Brandon Johnson
Blake Buchanan
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN2/U
Series Virginia 6, Miami 2: The Miami Hurricanes don't bow well against the Cavaliers and have only one game in the past 4 meetings between the program while UVA has been dominant over the program.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes put up a great effort against the Cal Golden Bears taking them to overtime but eventually falling short after a great performance from Matthew Cleveland.
Last Time, Out Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off another loss on a season that is similar to Miami as they dropped a game to Notre Dame at home with only two players scoring in double figures.