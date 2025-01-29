All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball vs. Virginia: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info

The Hurricanes return home after showing a sign of life after the Cal game and look to bring a victory in Coral Gables.

Justice Sandle

Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (middle) drives against California Golden Bears forward Rytis Petraitis (31) and guard DeJuan (DJ) Campbell (3) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) return home after a diligent fight against Cal on the road and now look to take on a Virginia Cavalier team (9-11, 2-7 ACC) that is in the same position as them.

The Hurricanes have Lynn Kidd warming up again, and all signs point to him playing. An update on Nijel Pack while it is small, he is out of his walking boot but is still not participating in warmups.

Virginia's Carter Long, Christian Bliss, and Ishan Sharma are listed on the injury report, with Sharma being questionable with an illness.

STARTING FIVE

Miami Hurricanes Starting Five

Virginia Cavaliers Starting Five

Jalil Bethea

Dai Dai Ames

AJ Staton-McCray

Isaac Mckennly

Paul Djobet

Taine Murray

Matthew Cleveland

Jacob Cofie

Brandon Johnson

Blake Buchanan

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ESPN2/U

Series Virginia 6, Miami 2: The Miami Hurricanes don't bow well against the Cavaliers and have only one game in the past 4 meetings between the program while UVA has been dominant over the program.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes put up a great effort against the Cal Golden Bears taking them to overtime but eventually falling short after a great performance from Matthew Cleveland.

Last Time, Out Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off another loss on a season that is similar to Miami as they dropped a game to Notre Dame at home with only two players scoring in double figures.

