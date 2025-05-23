Miami Lands Commitment From Foreign Big Man Salih Altuntas

All Hurricanes

Jai Lucas' first full roster is almost complete as the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team lands the commitment of Turkish big man Salih Altuntas.

Justice Sandle

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
Altuntas is set to join the Hurricanes after playing for Istanbulspor in the Turkish Basketball League (TBL), where he averaged 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, shooting 54.1% from the field. This is another big man for the guard-heavy roster, so he might get a good amount of playing time this upcoming season.

Altuntas has been a member of the Turkish U16, U18, and U20 national teams, participating in the 2023 and 2024 European U18 Championships and the 2024 European U20 Championship.

He is also coming off of injury earlier in the year. In January 2025, the talented big man underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left ankle, sidelining him for about four months. By the time the season rolls around, he should be ready to go and be a massive contributor for this Hurricanes team.

Lucas already has the No. 1 class in the ACC and might add one more player if things play out in his favor with one of the top guards still left in the portal. The rebuilding process has been a success for the Hurricanes and Lucas in his first offseason as he prepares to take things to another level.

Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker

The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup:

PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.

BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec
Jordyn Kee
Salih Altuntas

