Miami's ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent is Revealed as Another Championship Contender

The Miami Hurricanes look to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the country as they add another ranked team to their schedule.

The ACC/SEC Challenge has been announced, and the Hurricanes are taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide on a Wednesday night, adding to a stacked resume for the Canes this season. It will be the Canes' third SEC team to play as they open the season against Florida, will battle the Texas Longhorns shortly after, and then start December against the Tide.

This is the direction that Jai Lucas is looking to head into with a difficult non-conference game to test where his team is going to be for the future.

Miami is facing at least three SEC teams to start the season. Texas, Florida, and Alabama are in the SEC Challenge. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) June 5, 2026

ACC/SEC Challenge (Dec. 1)

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

ACC/SEC Challenge (Dec. 2)

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

The Hurricanes also have a strong Quad-1 resume against conference opponnets as well on the road where they take on Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, and Louisville.

ACC Conference Games:

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

The Hurricanes are hungry to prove that the Round of 32 appearance was just the start of the Lucas era as the Hurricanes head coach, while also bringing national attention to the program that went under the radar this season. Each of these games is likely to be a ranked matchup.

It helps that the Hurricanes are bringing back their best prospect from last season in Shelton Henderson, while the Tide will also have plenty of NBA Draft-level talent to battle against.

The Hurricanes' roster is built for the long haul, and playing against teams like this early on to test their ability is part of how Lucas is planning to take this team to the next level.

The Hurricanes' schedule is piling up to be one of the most difficult in the country, but if the Canes want to be in the same tier as Duke and North Carolina in the ACC, these are the challenges that they have to face and take advantage of.

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