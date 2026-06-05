Miami's ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent is Revealed as Another Championship Contender
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The Miami Hurricanes look to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the country as they add another ranked team to their schedule.
The ACC/SEC Challenge has been announced, and the Hurricanes are taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide on a Wednesday night, adding to a stacked resume for the Canes this season. It will be the Canes' third SEC team to play as they open the season against Florida, will battle the Texas Longhorns shortly after, and then start December against the Tide.
This is the direction that Jai Lucas is looking to head into with a difficult non-conference game to test where his team is going to be for the future.
ACC/SEC Challenge (Dec. 1)
- Arkansas at North Carolina
- Auburn at Clemson
- Duke at Florida
- Boston College at Georgia
- Wake Forest at LSU
- Pitt at Missouri
- Syracuse at Oklahoma
- Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
- South Carolina at NC State
- Florida State at Tennessee
- Texas at Louisville
ACC/SEC Challenge (Dec. 2)
- Alabama at Miami
- Kentucky at Virginia
- Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
- Stanford at Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
The Hurricanes also have a strong Quad-1 resume against conference opponnets as well on the road where they take on Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, and Louisville.
ACC Conference Games:
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
The Hurricanes are hungry to prove that the Round of 32 appearance was just the start of the Lucas era as the Hurricanes head coach, while also bringing national attention to the program that went under the radar this season. Each of these games is likely to be a ranked matchup.
It helps that the Hurricanes are bringing back their best prospect from last season in Shelton Henderson, while the Tide will also have plenty of NBA Draft-level talent to battle against.
The Hurricanes' roster is built for the long haul, and playing against teams like this early on to test their ability is part of how Lucas is planning to take this team to the next level.
The Hurricanes' schedule is piling up to be one of the most difficult in the country, but if the Canes want to be in the same tier as Duke and North Carolina in the ACC, these are the challenges that they have to face and take advantage of.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5