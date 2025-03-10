All Hurricanes

Miami's Matthew Cleveland Earns All-ACC Honors

The bright spot for a terrible season was senior guard Matthew Cleveland and he is reward with All-ACC Honors.

Justice Sandle

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Darrion Sutton (10) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Darrion Sutton (10) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

University of Miami guard Matthew Cleveland was recognized as an All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team honorable mention on Monday when the ACC announced its league-wide awards on ACC Network.

Cleveland finished with the most votes among honorable mention selections with 49 votes.

Among ACC players, Cleveland finished the regular season sixth in scoring (17.6), first in number of 30-point games (three), fourth in field goal percentage (.511) and fifth in number of 20-point games (14).

Cleveland was the only ACC player this year to score 30-plus points in three games. In conference play, Cleveland averaged 21.3 points, good for second among all ACC players in scoring. 

The Atlanta native scored in double-figures in 21 of 28 games played this season and tallied a career-high 32 points in two games.

Cleveland scored 20-plus points in seven straight games, the only Miami player to do so in the last 20 years.

Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes

2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM

Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville

Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College

Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California

Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257

 

SECOND TEAM

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150

 

THIRD TEAM

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72

Boopie Miller, SMU, 71

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38

J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19

 

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

 

2024-25 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1

 

Defensive Player of the Year

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8

Zack Austin, Pitt, 4

Maliq Brown, Duke, 3

Chad Venning, Boston College, 2

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2

Sion James, Duke, 1

Mady Sissoko, California, 1

Tae Davis, Notre Dame 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest 1

 

Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2

 

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes

Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13

Maliq Brown, Duke, 11

Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9

 

Most Improved Player

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes

Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22

Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 7

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4

Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1

 

Coach of the Year

Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8

Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1

 

All-Defensive Team

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34

Sion James, Duke, 28

Zack Austin, Pitt, 28

 

All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47

More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball