Miami's Matthew Cleveland Notches Career Achievement Against Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes star player Matthew Cleveland has eclipsed 1500 points after another 20-point performance against Louisville.

Justice Sandle

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Another typical day on the hardwood for the Miami Hurricanes, but there is some reason to be excited about the game against Louisville.

Miami Gave A Great Fight But Goes Back Into the Loss Column Against Louisville

It has been stated time and time again, but Matthew Cleveland is playing the best ball of his career and might be playing his way onto an All-ACC team despite the team's horrid record.

Cleveland eclipsed the 1,500-point mark in his career on a driving layup at the 2:57 mark in the first half. He finished the half with nine points to pull Miami to within eight, 46-38, at the halftime break.

Cleveland finished this game with another 20-point performance — his sixth straight. Not all of his points have translated to wins, however. The Hurricanes are 1-5 in those games and having one of the worst seasons in program history. Cleveland is still a bright spot for the Hurricanes even with the amount of losing the team is doing.

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Tuesday to host the Syracuse Orange. Tipoff in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

