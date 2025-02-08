Miami's Matthew Cleveland Notches Career Achievement Against Louisville
Another typical day on the hardwood for the Miami Hurricanes, but there is some reason to be excited about the game against Louisville.
Miami Gave A Great Fight But Goes Back Into the Loss Column Against Louisville
It has been stated time and time again, but Matthew Cleveland is playing the best ball of his career and might be playing his way onto an All-ACC team despite the team's horrid record.
Cleveland eclipsed the 1,500-point mark in his career on a driving layup at the 2:57 mark in the first half. He finished the half with nine points to pull Miami to within eight, 46-38, at the halftime break.
Cleveland finished this game with another 20-point performance — his sixth straight. Not all of his points have translated to wins, however. The Hurricanes are 1-5 in those games and having one of the worst seasons in program history. Cleveland is still a bright spot for the Hurricanes even with the amount of losing the team is doing.
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Tuesday to host the Syracuse Orange. Tipoff in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
After One Win Miami's Matthew Cleveland Looks To Lead This Team To Another
REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack
The Miami Hurricanes Seized the Moment and Snap its 10 Game Losing Streak
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.