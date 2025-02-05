Miami's Matthew Cleveland's Last Five Games Makes Him A Threat For Louisville
The Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) picked up its first win in conference play this season thanks to multiple efforts on the team. Moreover, the consistent effort of senior guard Matthew Cleveland has reshaped the look of the Hurricanes during the long losing streak.
Look at his past five games. While the team is 1-4 in those outings, Cleveland has not been the reason for the faults in the Hurricanes play. He is averaging 26.4 points and it started against SMU.
He scored 31 points (his career high), but the defense of the Hurricanes also let up 117 points to the Mustangs. For SMU, it was the biggest point total in a program record for road games and the sixth-highest point total in program history.
He followed that game with a 23-point performance against Standford in another loss thanks to the defensive efforts. Then he almost matched his career high against Cal in an overtime loss where he scored 30 and hit the shot to send the Canes into overtime.
In the following two games, he scored 27 against Virginia in another unforchant loss. Finally, on the quietest night scoring during this stretch, he scored 21 leading all scorers and lifting the team to their first victory of the year.
Coach Bill Courtney has repeatedly said that "he is playing the best basketball of his career". That makes him dangerous against Louisville who has only suffered one loss in a month and is 10-1 in their last 11 games.
