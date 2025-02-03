Miami Women's Basketball Fail to Complete Comeback Against No. 20 Georgia Tech
The University of Miami women’s basketball team (13-9, 3-8) battled for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon; but, they came up just short, as they narrowly dropped a contest to No. 20 Georgia Tech (18-4, 5-5) by a final score of 66-77.
The loss ends a two-game win streak for the Hurricanes now only winning two of their last eight games.
Haley Cavinder had another sensational performance for Miami scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-21 shooting from the field. Haley Cavinder also grabbed three rebounds and recorded two assists.
Cameron Williams posted her second consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with an outstanding 12-point, 16-rebound performance. The 16 rebounds for Williams marked a new career-high, and seven of those boards came on the offensive glass and added three assists.
Darrione Rogers continues to be a consisent player for the Canes scoring 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists while knocking down 2-3 three-point shots from behind the arc.
Jasmyne Roberts scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder scored four points, grabbed five boards, and dished out a team-high five assists.
The Lady Hurricanes will have a week off before traveling to face Duke with tip-off set for 2 p.m. ET.
