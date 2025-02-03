All Hurricanes

Miami Women's Basketball Fail to Complete Comeback Against No. 20 Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team struggled to win their third game in a row and drop another ACC game.

Justice Sandle

Miami (FL)'s Hanna Cavinder (15) and Haley Cavinder (14) makes the \"U\" sign after the second half of the NCAA Tournament Second Round game between Indiana and Miami (FL) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 20, 2023. Iu Um Wbb 2h Cavinder Twins Celebrate
Miami (FL)'s Hanna Cavinder (15) and Haley Cavinder (14) makes the \"U\" sign after the second half of the NCAA Tournament Second Round game between Indiana and Miami (FL) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 20, 2023. Iu Um Wbb 2h Cavinder Twins Celebrate / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The University of Miami women’s basketball team (13-9, 3-8) battled for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon; but, they came up just short, as they narrowly dropped a contest to No. 20 Georgia Tech (18-4, 5-5) by a final score of 66-77.

The loss ends a two-game win streak for the Hurricanes now only winning two of their last eight games.

Haley Cavinder had another sensational performance for Miami scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-21 shooting from the field. Haley Cavinder also grabbed three rebounds and recorded two assists.

Cameron Williams posted her second consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with an outstanding 12-point, 16-rebound performance. The 16 rebounds for Williams marked a new career-high, and seven of those boards came on the offensive glass and added three assists.

Darrione Rogers continues to be a consisent player for the Canes scoring 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists while knocking down 2-3 three-point shots from behind the arc. 

Jasmyne Roberts scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder scored four points, grabbed five boards, and dished out a team-high five assists. 

The Lady Hurricanes will have a week off before traveling to face Duke with tip-off set for 2 p.m. ET.

