NBA Draft Scouting Report for Matthew Cleveland

The star player for the Miami Hurricanes is having the best season of his career despite the team success.

Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Senior guard Matthew Cleveland has been playing the best ball of his career this season for the Miami Hurricanes.

For what it's worth, he is giving it his all each and every game and has shown growth in every aspect of his play.

He is shooting the best of his career from the field and beyond the arch, he has increased his defensive capabilties,which he was already highly sought after for, and as a leader he has only grown more and more.

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cleveland and his draft stocks coming into the year was the typical second round - undrafted free agent but his play and his intangables have made him into a player to keep your eye out for as a possible steal in the draft.

He's is your typical three and D type of player standing at 6-foot-7-inch that can also take the ball of the dribble and attack the rim. He has a post up game that he has been working with all season and an improved mid range game when he gets the chance to flash it. He has the cabatilies of being a thre-level scorer but is primariry a slasher who has flashed a full range of an offensive arseal now that he is one of the main offense focal points this season.

Jan 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (6) shoots the basketball over Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What is more attractive about his play is his defensive capabilities. The former five-star player has a great wingspan that keeps guards honest about their shooting abilities around him. He can block any shot and add along his extra athetlism, he can guard 1-4. He can guard the five if necessary.

When looking at the draft, his age might be thrown into consideration sense he is on the "older" side at 22 years old and will be 23 once the season comes back around, but he is an instant plug in players that can do the dirty work will also giving a team some quality production from the floor.

