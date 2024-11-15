Nijel Pack Continues to Dominate for Miami
When you have a special player who can take over at any time, that team has a chance to win at any given moment.
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has that style of player in the ACC-Co Player of the Week Nijel Pack as he continues to be a dominant force on the hardwood.
Nijel Pack Earns Co-ACC Player Of The Week Honors
So far in the two games played for the Hurricanes (2-0), he has been one of the most consistent scorers and players on the team but many are not talking about him. The "Silent Assassin" is what many call him and he still gets the work done even without the recognition.
The preseason All-ACC first-team guard is averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. Pack currently co-leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 11.0 and sits in the top 10 among ACC players in scoring (eighth), assists per game (sixth), and 3-pointers per game (10th).
He still knows that this team works best together and highlighted that after the victory against Binghamton.
Miami Basketball Continues Its Offensive Dominance In Win Against Binghamton
"I like how we are sharing the ball, I don't know how many assists we had [against Binghamton] (17) so that's really good. We are sharing the ball really well and we are scoring a lot of points in both games," Pack said.
Still, this is a Jim Larranaga-led team and defense will also come first. The captain believes that teams are still scoring too many points only two games in.
"I feel like everyone is playing their role to the tee and that is what we need," Pack said. "One thing would could still work on is our defensive presence. I feel like guys are still scoring a little too much in these games and we have a certain level of expectation that we hold. I feel like once we get better at that, I'll be really happy with the team. "
Pack and the Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host Coppin State at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.