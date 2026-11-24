After dropping the first game of the season to the Florida Gators, No. 17 Miami spent the next five games before the Players Era 16 Tournament trying to understand itself and figuring out what can be done after the offensive struggles.

Head coach Jai Lucas learned that they have some shooters, a star freshman, and one of the most physical teams in the country, but they needed to clean up some issues. However, in the first round of the Players Era 16 Tournament against TCU, other issues from the first game of the year started to return.

Miami struggled with fouls, didn't get to the free-throw line, and couldn't buy a three-pointer in the 84-71 loss. However, even when everything was going wrong, with three minutes left in the second half, Miami was about to cut the Horned Frogs' Lead to three.

Somehow, in one of the worst games of the year, Miami has the ball down by five with a chance with 3 minutes left. They struggled to get over the hump against Florida. Today is the day to get it done. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 24, 2026

However, the tale to get a game-changing play would start after the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Hurricanes had two shots from the charity stripe compared to 13 from the Horned Frogs, yet it was still tied, 37-37. However, that would be the story of the game: everything Miami did was a foul, while TCU spent time getting fouled and getting to the line.

The Frogs would frolic to the paint, while starting center Somto Cyril would remain in foul trouble, leaving a void inside. TCU star Micah Robinson would take advantage and lead all scorers with 27 points at the end of the game. Moreover, the Hurricanes' other stars would also be in foul trouble.

Cyril fouled out with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Malik Reneau would have four fouls at that point, as would Shelton Henderson, who picked up his fourth in five quick minutes into the second half. No one could challenge because of the slightest contact; it would be called a foul.

Miami suffered for it. Those issues left Miami weak in the paint and consistently would have players find the mismatch and score against them.

Moreover, on the other end, it would be the opposite. Miami would get up shots, but nothing would fall. Star sophomore Acaden Lewis would struggle to make a shot all afternoon, forcing his offense into the game that needed to come naturally.

As a result, Miami's offense never found a rhythm, while TCU continued to make trips to the free-throw line. However, against Texas A&M, the Horned Frogs gave up a massive lead. TCU led by 11 in the second half before Miami started to storm back into the game. Similarly, against the Gators, they cut into the lead, making it a one-possession game.

This is when Miami imploded. After cutting the lead, the Hurricanes would give up free baskets in the paint thanks to the foul trouble they were in and would turn the ball over and force a bad shot. What was a three-point lead quickly went back to a seven-point game that Miami couldn’t get back into.

Micah Robinson is all about toughness and athleticism. Competes on both ends of the floor and finds ways to impact the game. Just a perfect team guy who does whatever is needed to help his team win.



27 and 5 for him today. pic.twitter.com/d3crDwKMB0 — JPR (@Scouting_Col) November 24, 2026

Miami wouldn't hit a single three in the second half, while struggling from the field. The one positive was Caleb Gaskins, who showed signs of breaking out to start the game for the Canes.

This is a trend that needs to end if Miami wants to get to where they want to. They will face the loser between Creighton and Michigan in a consolation game before another game between the winner and loser of that game, before they return home to play in the ACC/SEC Challenge against Alabama.

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