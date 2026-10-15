Star Miami Forward Offers Clarity Regarding Eligibility Dispute

As of today, Miami forward Malik Reneau is cleared to play for the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.

Following a September 23 preliminary injunction ruling that gave more than 90 athletes who were originally part of the 2022 classification their fifth year of eligibility, South Florida native Reneau was given his fifth year of eligibility, with three for Indiana and one for the Hurricanes, to play this season.

As with most cases of this nature, Reneau kept a low profile during the process, but at Miami's basketball media day earlier today, he offered some clarity on the situation.

"I wasn't the only [athlete affected], but I was able to get with my agent, my group, and get that situated," Reneau said. "We talked with Jerry and whoever I needed to talk to from the school and went from there. It wasn't really anything crazy. Once I put my name in that situation, with the lawsuit and stuff, I just kept on steady grinding, staying in the weight room, training, and doing all that stuff."

Reneau added that a major reason for wanting to finish another season at Miami was to complete his degree for his parents' sake.

When Reneau first raised the possibility of returning with head coach Jai Lucas, the skipper told him a roster spot would be available. Reneau said that was hard to believe at first.

"At first, I didn't believe him," Reneau said. "There's so many good guys in here, and I didn't want to disturb anything they had going on, but Jai came to me with open arms, told me I had a spot, and I just went from there. There wasn't really any back and forth. Coach knows what I'm capable of doing, and he knows I'll help the team with anything they need on the court."

Will the Eligibility Injunction Stick?

While Reneau is currently eligible for the season per the injunction filed in September, there is a caveat. Currently, the NCAA has filed an emergency stay motion in an appellate court. If the court grants that stay, all athletes on that list, including Reneau, would be ruled immediately ineligible. In essence, Reneau's season hangs on that ruling.

However, if the court doesn't rule until after the season or the appeal is struck down, Reneau and the rest of the athletes involved in that injunction will get to finish their season as intended.

Miami's season begins with Vanderbilt on October 23. Tip is slated for 6 p.m.