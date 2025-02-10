All Hurricanes

How to Watch: Syracuse at Miami

The Hurricanes are inching closer to the end of this nightmare season as they prepare to take on the Syracuse Orange at home.

Justice Sandle

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes are dealing with another home game against a Syracuse team that they can defeat.

Matthew Cleveland has gone six games in a row scoring at least 20 points and looks to continue that streak. The team has grown into a scrappy underdog that will give anyone a fight, and if they have the chance they can steal a game. Not many will get the chance to do that but Miami has the tools to get it done.

Orange guard J.J. Starling will have something to say about the efforts of the Hurricanes. He is averaging 18.2 points this season and is coming off a 28-point explosion against Boston College. With Miami struggling this year guarding guards, it will be another call task to find for the young guard group of the Canes.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ACCN

Series Syracuse 20, Miami 12: In recent mermroy the Hurricanes have had the adtatage in the seroues winning three of the last four games before sufferneting their fist loss against the team in that sctretch last seaon. Now Miami looks to get one step closer to tying up the score.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes came close to taking the lead in the second half against Louisville but they fell short after two Cardinals combined for 53 points.

Last Time, Out Orange: Syracuse are 2-3 in their last five and are coming off a victory against Boston College. They scored 95 points in the victory and look to do the same against the Hurricanes

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

After One Win Miami's Matthew Cleveland Looks To Lead This Team To Another

REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack

The Miami Hurricanes Seized the Moment and Snap its 10 Game Losing Streak

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball