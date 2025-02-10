How to Watch: Syracuse at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes are dealing with another home game against a Syracuse team that they can defeat.
Matthew Cleveland has gone six games in a row scoring at least 20 points and looks to continue that streak. The team has grown into a scrappy underdog that will give anyone a fight, and if they have the chance they can steal a game. Not many will get the chance to do that but Miami has the tools to get it done.
Orange guard J.J. Starling will have something to say about the efforts of the Hurricanes. He is averaging 18.2 points this season and is coming off a 28-point explosion against Boston College. With Miami struggling this year guarding guards, it will be another call task to find for the young guard group of the Canes.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ACCN
Series Syracuse 20, Miami 12: In recent mermroy the Hurricanes have had the adtatage in the seroues winning three of the last four games before sufferneting their fist loss against the team in that sctretch last seaon. Now Miami looks to get one step closer to tying up the score.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes came close to taking the lead in the second half against Louisville but they fell short after two Cardinals combined for 53 points.
Last Time, Out Orange: Syracuse are 2-3 in their last five and are coming off a victory against Boston College. They scored 95 points in the victory and look to do the same against the Hurricanes
