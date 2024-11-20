The Versatility Of AJ Stanton-McCray
Pick your poison: starting or coming off the bench. It doesn't matter for the Samford transfer AJ Stanton-McCray who has played exceptional basketball during the first three games of his Miami Hurricanes men's basketball career.
One of the many things to love about Stanton-McCray is his ability to adapt and how versatile he is as a player and teammate.
"We told him because of how deep the team is he might not start and he was fine with that. We have a guy that has a great attitude, and a great work ethic, comes from a winning program, has versatility in his game, he's a very good defender, so he checked all the boxes," head coach Jim Larranaga said about the growing forward.
Stanton-McCray might not have eye-popping numbers only averaging 6.7 points a game, three rebounds, and one assist but his work on the defensive side of the ball is what gets him consistent minutes on the floor. He can also play two through four which is something that Larranaga loves because of the new small ball lineup he has thrown out a few times this season.
He knows the role that he has to play for this deep Hurricane (3-0) team as they prepare for the first tournament of the season in the 2024 Charleston Classic.
"I've never really come off the bench so. I take what I see in the game early on. I watch the see I can do off the bench and visualize myself on the court before I get in," Stanton-McCray said. Just understanding from practice, watching the plays, and understanding the positions just helps me be able to be put in those [versitle] spots and playing smart."