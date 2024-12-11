Why is Miami Guard Jalil Bethea in the Dog House?
If a team had a five-star freshman with preseason NBA Draft stock that has him going as high as a top-10 pick and one of the best offensive weapons in the draft, most would expect him to play right out of the gate.
That hasn't happened with the highest recruit in program history Jalil Bethea. He has struggled to stay on the floor with Miami head coach Jim Larranaga keeping a tight leash on the talented guard. He could not be ready for college basketball and still adjusting to the speed of the game, however, if he hardly sees the floor how will he?
During this seven-game losing streak for the Hurricanes, Bethea has rarely seen the floor. Six minutes against Drake, six against Oklahoma State, 19 against VCU, 18 against Charleston, six against Arkansas, 16 against Clemson, and another single-digit log against No. 1 Tennessee.
The only time he was able to play and feel confident even with his mistakes was against Clemson in the first game in conference play for the Hurricanes. He almost led the team to a comeback and finished with 12 points shooting 4-6 from the field and 2-3 from three because he was allowed to play through his mistakes and was confident in his offense abilities that the Hurricanes desperately needed.
The question now is why is he in the dog house?
It could be the defensive abilities that Larranaga prefers on the floor as he is playing freshman Austin Swartz. Swartz has been granted the green light with his abilities and even his shot selection and Larranaga lets him roam free even with his mistakes but Bethea will take one bad shot and turn the ball over, some things freshmen will do, and he gets yanked.
Larranaga runs a tight ship but now it's combusting. He might as well go out swinging with one of the best talents on his roster. The freshmen have already consistently shown that they are better and more consistent than the upperclassmen, and Bethea could be the key to unlocking the future of this team.
If not, it could be another player who takes his talent to the portal after the season and he could flushish elsewhere.
