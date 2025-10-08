No. 2 Miami's Only Goal is Playing 'Complementary Football'
'Excitement, Swarm, Violence' is the defensive motto for No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC). Not only has it changed the territory of the Hurricanes, but it has also given new light to a style of football that the team wants to play.
The Hurricanes have the most balanced team in the country, and it starts with this new defensive mindset that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has implemented. Not only does this set a standard for the defense, it puts the pressure on the offensive side of the ball as well.
The Hurricanes goal is to play 'complemarty football' better than anyone in the country.
"I think we play complementary football," Defensive Edge Akheem Mesidor said. "On defense, we stop the run, we can rush the pass, and we get turnovers. And then when we do, when we do so, get turnovers, the offense capitalizes. And I think that's the biggest thing about our team. We play complementary football."
The offense now has a standard to live up to as well. There is a lot to love about what the Canes are bringing with the addition of Carson Beck and the plethora of talent he has to throw to.
On the season, Beck has thrown 1,213 yards, for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is top 10 in QBR (84.4) and leads the ACC in completion percentage (73.4). He helps with the balance that the Canes are setting.
Read More: Carson Beck's Injury Not A Problem in Four Touchdown Game against FSU
"I think this whole year, I mean, we've played really good complementary football," Beck said. "I think whenever the, you know, we've needed the defense, the defenses have stepped up and then whenever they've capitalized on a turnover or something, we've been able to, you know, turn around and go, you know, punched in the end zone or go get three or put points on the board andcapitalize on the mistakes from the opponent.
"So, you know, continuing to do that is really, really good. It shows signs of a really good team and, you know, we've been playing really really well and complementary football as well."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.