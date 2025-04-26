2025 NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Francisco Mauigoa in the Fifth Round
One of the most underrated players last season for the Miami Hurricanes gets his chance with an NFL franchise as the New York Jets select linebacker Franciso Mauigoa with the 162nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last season, he had an okay season compared to his junior campaign after he transferred over from Washington State. Last season, he led Miami with 96 tackles with 2 sacks, and an interception in 2024, making the All-ACC second team. In his two seasons with the Hurricanes, he totaled 178 total tackles, 9.5 sacks (7.5 coming in his junior year), two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections.
He is another player with an incredible work ethic, and with the right defensive system around him, he can thrive. Many might be surprised that his brother Francis gets selected in the top 10 in next year's draft class, but he has the capabilities of being a quality starter in the NFL.
Mauigoa is the fourth Hurricanes player taken in this draft, the second in the fifth round (Jalen Rivers), with Cameron Ward going No. 1 overall and Elijah Arroyo going in the second round to the Seattle Seahawks.
Francisco Mauigoa Draft Profile
Position: Linebacker
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Versatile LB
Age: 22
Height: 6'3
Weight: 231 lbs
40-Time: 4.72