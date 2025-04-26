2025 NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Tyler Baron in the Fifth Round
The Miami Hurricanes have another pick in the NFL Draft as the New York Jets select Tyler Baron with the last pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is the second Hurricanes player the Jets have taken in this round, as they also drafted linebacker Francisco Mauigoa a few picks earlier. There is a lot to love about both players.
For Baron, he was a Tennessee transfer who had flashes at the beginning of the season, being a powerful rusher and getting to the quarterback, but he had weaknesses in the run game. He spent four seasons with the Volunteers, playing in 48 games. He had 101 tackles for the Vols, racking up 28 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.
In his lone season with the Hurricanes, he finished the season with a career-best 38 tackles. He tied his career high with 11 tackles for loss and notched 5.5 sacks. He struggled to seal off edges and was a point of attack for most offenses that faced the Hurricanes, but he is an athletic freak, which helps with him getting drafted in this spot, and a pet project for new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Baron becomes the fifth Hurricanes to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He joins Cameron Ward, Eljiah Arroyo, Jalen Rivers, and Mauigoa.
Tyler Baron NFL Combine Profile
Position: Edge Rusher
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Versatile Edge Rusher
Age: 23
DOB: 10/22/2001
Height: 6'5
Weight: 258 lbs
40-Time: 4.62