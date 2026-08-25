2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Defensive Line

How can you replace two first-round picks that led your team to a National Championship game?

For now you can't, and the Miami Hurricanes defensive line will learn to adjust without Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesdior. However, that doesn't mean that the talent still isn't on the team this season.

The Hurricanes have recruited well with most of their defensive line being home grown talents. Now for the 2026 season, the Canes have to replace that production that was set by two monster, but as a team.

2026 Miami Hurricanes Defensive Line Preview

Ahmad Moten

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) attempts to sack Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) in the second quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moten could have entered the NFL Draft last season and been a high day-two pick, but with another year on the horizon in the Orange and Green, the star defensive tackle is projected to be a first-round pick this season.

Moten battled injuries late last season in the run to the National Championship game, but that hasn't stopped him from getting healthier and better in the offseason.

Last year he finished with 20 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. He will increase those numbers this season and be ready to break out.

Justin Scott

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another one of the younger players on the Hurricanes that saw plenty of playing time last season in rotation. Now as a full time starter, Scott is a young player with tremedous upside.

The Chicago native finished last season with 15 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection. His versatility next to Moten can cause the most damage to opposing teams and be incredible for the Canes.

Damon Wilson II

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star transfer in the bunch is the electric Missouri transfer. After finishing last season with nine sacks, two pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery, he looks to continue that pace this time in the ACC.

The clear upside is that he did all of these in his time in the SEC, which is considered a better overall conference. If it translates, he could be in the running for defensive player of the year.

Marquise Lightfoot

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another explosive talent who saw the field time after time last season. He will be a key rotational piece next to Wilson and Armondo Blount as an edge rusher for the Canes.

Last season, he finished with 15 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a knack for tracking down any quarterback in his way. He is in for a massive season this year.

Armondo Blount

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) holds up his helmet as he celebrates the Hurricanes win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many will forget that Blount also reclassified similar to how Malachi Toney did his freshman year. This should be his sophomore year but going into year three, this is the time that he has been waiting for as one of the key contribuitors this season.

Much is expected of him after finishing last season with 17 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. He is the prototype that the Hurricanes have been building towards — a freak athlete with high upside.

Depth

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Keona Davis (97) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Hayden Lowe departed from the program, Miami's depth leans on the transfer portal and developing talent. Key players like Keona Davis from Nebraska and Jarquez Carter from Ohio State will be rotational players.

The homegrown talent will also likely play a bigger role. Herbert Scroggins III has moved into the Lowe role and will catch some action that will determine whether he is ready or not.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

Running Backs

Safety

Linebackers

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

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