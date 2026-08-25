2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Defensive Line
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How can you replace two first-round picks that led your team to a National Championship game?
For now you can't, and the Miami Hurricanes defensive line will learn to adjust without Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesdior. However, that doesn't mean that the talent still isn't on the team this season.
The Hurricanes have recruited well with most of their defensive line being home grown talents. Now for the 2026 season, the Canes have to replace that production that was set by two monster, but as a team.
2026 Miami Hurricanes Defensive Line Preview
Ahmad Moten
Moten could have entered the NFL Draft last season and been a high day-two pick, but with another year on the horizon in the Orange and Green, the star defensive tackle is projected to be a first-round pick this season.
Moten battled injuries late last season in the run to the National Championship game, but that hasn't stopped him from getting healthier and better in the offseason.
Last year he finished with 20 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. He will increase those numbers this season and be ready to break out.
Justin Scott
Another one of the younger players on the Hurricanes that saw plenty of playing time last season in rotation. Now as a full time starter, Scott is a young player with tremedous upside.
The Chicago native finished last season with 15 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection. His versatility next to Moten can cause the most damage to opposing teams and be incredible for the Canes.
Damon Wilson II
The star transfer in the bunch is the electric Missouri transfer. After finishing last season with nine sacks, two pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery, he looks to continue that pace this time in the ACC.
The clear upside is that he did all of these in his time in the SEC, which is considered a better overall conference. If it translates, he could be in the running for defensive player of the year.
Marquise Lightfoot
Another explosive talent who saw the field time after time last season. He will be a key rotational piece next to Wilson and Armondo Blount as an edge rusher for the Canes.
Last season, he finished with 15 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a knack for tracking down any quarterback in his way. He is in for a massive season this year.
Armondo Blount
Many will forget that Blount also reclassified similar to how Malachi Toney did his freshman year. This should be his sophomore year but going into year three, this is the time that he has been waiting for as one of the key contribuitors this season.
Much is expected of him after finishing last season with 17 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. He is the prototype that the Hurricanes have been building towards — a freak athlete with high upside.
Depth
After Hayden Lowe departed from the program, Miami's depth leans on the transfer portal and developing talent. Key players like Keona Davis from Nebraska and Jarquez Carter from Ohio State will be rotational players.
The homegrown talent will also likely play a bigger role. Herbert Scroggins III has moved into the Lowe role and will catch some action that will determine whether he is ready or not.
Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:
Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.
Quarterbacks
Cornerbacks
Running Backs
Safety
Linebackers
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5