2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Running Backs

The Miami Hurricanes nearly lost three players from their running back room last season due to interest in the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, but what remains is the same group that dominated last season.

Miami's running back core of Mark Fletcher Jr., Jordan Lyle, ChaMar Brown, and Girard Pringle Jr. continues to be the best room in the Hurricanes program as they look to lead the Canes this upcoming season, similar to last year.

Here is how the room looks:

Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nearly 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns later, Fletcher is viewed as one of the five best backs in the country and will lead the Hurricanes this season.

It took some time for him to find his stride, but when it mattered most in the College Football Playoff, Fletcher was the man who dragged Miami's offense, along with some other key talent, to the National Championship Game.

Read More: Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. Rebounds From National Championship Loss Only One Way

Another year comes for the talented back that could be a second-round pick to close the year.

Jordan Lyle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lyle has worked his way back from injury last season, but those expectations are high on him to deliver. After his freshman year, Lyle was in a position to be the Canes' No. 1 back. However, after a few snaps against Notre Dame, he was injured and in and out of the lineup all season.

Not only does he have a lot to prove, but he also wants to show that this season is the reason the Canes believe in him.

CharMar Brown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown entered the program after being a part of a winning program, just at a different level. Moreover, when he was thrown into the game in the final drive for Miami against Ohio State to win the Cotton Bowl, he led the team on his back snap after snap, proving his worth to the team.

READ MORE: No. 2 Miami Boast The Best Running Back Combo in the Country

Brown would be the Canes' No. 2 back last season, showing promise, finishing with 474 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He would average 3.9 yards a carry, but would get the key downs for the Canes whenever he was needed. Another great goal-line back can move like a bowling ball.

Girard Pringle Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Girard Pringle Jr. (22) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing Pringle Jr. back from the transfer portal after many SEC suitors wanted him was the biggest retention this offseason for the Canes.

In his limited playing time, Pringle averaged 6.0 yards a carry, rushing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. He did all of this on 62 touches while also showing he could be a catching back too, with a sole diving touchdown adding to his total.

READ MORE: Miami's Offensive X-Factor Against Texas A&M

The speed, quickness, and the way he can explode through a gap are what make him the most dangerous person on this roster. He could also be the key to the future of the running back room at Miami.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

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