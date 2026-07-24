2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Running Backs
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The Miami Hurricanes nearly lost three players from their running back room last season due to interest in the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, but what remains is the same group that dominated last season.
Miami's running back core of Mark Fletcher Jr., Jordan Lyle, ChaMar Brown, and Girard Pringle Jr. continues to be the best room in the Hurricanes program as they look to lead the Canes this upcoming season, similar to last year.
Here is how the room looks:
Mark Fletcher Jr.
Nearly 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns later, Fletcher is viewed as one of the five best backs in the country and will lead the Hurricanes this season.
It took some time for him to find his stride, but when it mattered most in the College Football Playoff, Fletcher was the man who dragged Miami's offense, along with some other key talent, to the National Championship Game.
Read More: Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. Rebounds From National Championship Loss Only One Way
Another year comes for the talented back that could be a second-round pick to close the year.
Jordan Lyle
Lyle has worked his way back from injury last season, but those expectations are high on him to deliver. After his freshman year, Lyle was in a position to be the Canes' No. 1 back. However, after a few snaps against Notre Dame, he was injured and in and out of the lineup all season.
Not only does he have a lot to prove, but he also wants to show that this season is the reason the Canes believe in him.
CharMar Brown
Brown entered the program after being a part of a winning program, just at a different level. Moreover, when he was thrown into the game in the final drive for Miami against Ohio State to win the Cotton Bowl, he led the team on his back snap after snap, proving his worth to the team.
READ MORE: No. 2 Miami Boast The Best Running Back Combo in the Country
Brown would be the Canes' No. 2 back last season, showing promise, finishing with 474 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He would average 3.9 yards a carry, but would get the key downs for the Canes whenever he was needed. Another great goal-line back can move like a bowling ball.
Girard Pringle Jr.
Bringing Pringle Jr. back from the transfer portal after many SEC suitors wanted him was the biggest retention this offseason for the Canes.
In his limited playing time, Pringle averaged 6.0 yards a carry, rushing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. He did all of this on 62 touches while also showing he could be a catching back too, with a sole diving touchdown adding to his total.
READ MORE: Miami's Offensive X-Factor Against Texas A&M
The speed, quickness, and the way he can explode through a gap are what make him the most dangerous person on this roster. He could also be the key to the future of the running back room at Miami.
Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:
Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5