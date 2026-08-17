Fall Camp Leaves Miami Without a Few Players Heading in the 2026 Season

Left and right, across the nation, players are flying off rosters, being dismissed, including some with the Miami Hurricanes.

The college football season is less than two weekends away. Practices are becoming more intense, and for some, it has become too much.

For Miami, some players are no longer on the roster after battling during camp but not finding progress in what they hoped would be a new opportunity.

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn (4) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes have now dismissed three players during camp, some of whom had hoped to be massive impact players this season, while others fell deeper on the depth chart, not seeing a way to make plays on the field.

Miami has already lost two young star players in Hayden Lowe and Jontavious Wyman. Others have gone down with injury, but the first veteran player has now been dismissed from the program: former West Virginia receiver Cam Vaughn.

"Cam Vaughn has been dismissed from the team," Cristobal said on his weekly Monday appearance on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM. "It is time to push. This is not the time for ease and comfort."

Vaughn was consistent with the third team during spring and fall camp, struggling to make ground after a good season with the Mountaineers. He totaled 541 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

Miami's wide receiver depth is one of it's strengths with the season opener only being 18 days away.

The battle for WR3 has been one of the most interesting stories to track heading into the first game against Stanford, with three key players standing out. Vaughn was not one of those players, with the talent at Miami starting to overflow with a homegrown approach.

Moreover, that talent is starting to sign as the Hurricanes finished their first srcimmage of the season with positive feed back.

“Back and forth … I thought there were some explosive plays and then some other plays where the defenses got after their butts," Cristobal said. "And then I saw it flip around the other way, too, in certain parts of the field and that’s what we were hoping for. We’re hoping for max effort, for physicality, and exchanging blows and then we felt like we saw that today.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We put a lot of guys in situations, some young guys, guys that haven’t gone with the ones yet, and gave them an opportunity to prove themselves. So, we’re going to watch film and see where that’s at.

Miami's rotation is starting to settle in, and now that players are gone, others can focus on the dog days of camp before the Sept. 4 season openers on the road against Stanford.

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