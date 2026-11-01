5 Quick Takeaways From No. 1 Miami’s Escaping Win at North Carolina

No. 1 Miami defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, 38-35, in what was a crazy game on Halloween night.

There were a lot of ups and downs for Miami, but they found a way to stay undefeated against Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels.’

Here are the five quick takeaways from the game.

1. The Hurricanes escaped and snapped the series losing streak

Miami’s victory ended a five-game losing streak against North Carolina and marked the program’s first win in Chapel Hill since 2017. On Halloween, it was definitely a spooky night for the Hurricanes, as the night was not going according to plan for the majority of the game.

Thanks to Malachi Toney, Darian Mensah, and a huge play by Marquise Lightfoot, Miami gets to go back home still undefeated.

In a season where the elite teams in the country are finding ways to lose this year, the Canes are finding ways to win.

With the victory, the Hurricanes head to South Bend to face their old rival in Notre Dame, a top-five matchup that’s hyped as one of the best games of the year in college football.

2. Miami’s defense will cost them a special season

The Hurricanes' defense has not been great, and with the way they are playing, they will cost this team what could be a special season.

Corey Hetherman didn’t call a great game, and if he is not having a good day, the unit will not succeed.

2 Man from the 15 YL!??? What are we doing MIAMI!?



UNC still alive!!! pic.twitter.com/bUykQXBsXm — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 1, 2026

The injuries to that side of the ball do not help, but there is no excuse for the performance in Chapel Hill.

The secondary is the biggest weakness on the defense, with the linebacker play (especially in coverage) not that far behind. The defensive line can be better, but it's down the list of concerns for this defense, as they showed up late in the fourth quarter and were one of the reasons why they won the game.

Nonetheless, there are a lot of things that need to get cleaned up and get corrected quickly.

3. The offense continues to be the best in the country

Mensah finished the game completing 76% of his passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also showcased his legs and extended drives with some key first downs. Malachi Toney added seven catches for 75 yards and two scores.

MENSAH AND TONEY ARE THE MOST LETHAL DUO IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL 🔥🔥🔥



Mensah: 22/29, 274 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT

Toney: 7 REC, 86 YDS, 2 TD



BILL BELICHICK GAME-PLANNED FOR THEM. THEY STILL CONNECTED TWICE FOR SIX 🙌 pic.twitter.com/a37rRWRljy — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) November 1, 2026

Overall, Miami put up 416 total yards and 38 points against a North Carolina defense that has been competitive this season. They are well coached, and despite giving up a lot of points, they still gave the Hurricanes some trouble throughout the game.

Moreover, other offensive players shine, like Elijah Lofton and Cooper Barkate, making critical plays for the offense.

4. Mark Fletcher Jr. etches his name in the record books

The senior running back rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries and scored three total touchdowns. Fletcher recorded two scores on the ground and one as a pass catcher, a 31-yard receiving touchdown he had in the second quarter.

He moved into sole possession of the Miami career total touchdowns record and tied Stephen McGuire for the most rushing touchdowns in program history.

Fletcher continues to be a reliable presence in both the run game and short-yardage situations.

Mark Fletcher Jr. with his 3rd TD of the night!



Miami takes the lead with 7:49 left in the 4Q 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2hCGE0e8mz — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 1, 2026

5. Marquise Lightfoot saves Miami from a Halloween upset

On a night when the defense didn't live up to the standard, Lightfoot shone and stepped up when the team needed him most. He recorded 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble late in the fourth quarter to give Miami the ball back with the lead.

MARQUISE LIGHTFOOT ON THE STRIP SACK!!!



CANES RECOVER!!! pic.twitter.com/739wvY1AZT — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 1, 2026

Lightfoot has arguably been the most consistent player on the defensive line this year for Miami, and he proved it once again against North Carolina. He finished with seven total tackles and was one of the very few bright spots on that side of the ball.

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