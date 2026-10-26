Malachi Toney Receives Huge Praise From Bill Belichick Ahead of Week 9 Clash at North Carolina

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick offered high praise for Miami Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney during his Monday press conference, as the Hurricanes travel to Chapel Hill as the No. 1-ranked team for the second consecutive week on Halloween night.

Belichick zeroed in on the sophomore’s ability to beat coverages and how to stop him, or, in his words, not stop him.

When asked about double-teaming Toney, Belichick said, “He finds ways to get open even when he is double-covered. That doesn’t really stop him. I mean, you would think it would, but not really.”

One of the greatest coaches of all time kept talking about Toney and how impressive he is.

“You would think it would, but not really. He’s made several big plays off double coverage because he knows how to beat double coverage. At his age, that’s pretty impressive. I don’t see any weak points in his game.”

Bill Belichick talks about Malachi Toney ability to get open in double coverage.



“He finds ways to get open even when he is double covered. That doesn’t really stop him. I mean, you would think it would but not really”#GABOS #HeisMALI #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/a1UDZbRGrX — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) October 26, 2026

The comments carry extra weight coming from Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach known for meticulous defensive preparation and someone who has coached against some of the best football players ever.

It also highlights the challenge facing UNC’s secondary against a Miami offense that has rolled through the season so far.

Toney has been the centerpiece of that attack.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through seven games, the Miami superstar has 66 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set a Miami single-game receptions record with 16 catches for 194 yards and three scores in Saturday’s 52-23 win over Pittsburgh, and the week prior he had 11 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a double-overtime victory over Florida State.

Beyond the numbers, Toney has drawn attention for his complete game as a football player. His elusive route-running, yards after the catch, blocking, and even his ability to pass the ball, too. Opposing coaches and analysts have repeatedly called him difficult to scheme against, a reality that Belichick’s comments confirmed.

Miami will walk into North Carolina led by quarterback Darian Mensah and arguably the best offense in the country on Saturday night. Belichick’s Tar Heels (4-3) are coming off a tough overtime loss to Syracuse and will have their hands full with limiting this offense, which is headlined by two Heisman candidates.

Shannon Dawson will continue to move Toney around in the offense, making it difficult for the Tar Heels to limit the star, but Belichick knows he impacts the game in more than one aspect.

“He’s good at everything. He’s even a good blocker,” he said.

“He’s tough. A lot of guys that play that position don’t have that. He’s obviously very explosive, quick, and fast. Good with the ball in his hands… He’s a good returner. He can turn a short play into a long touchdown, like he’s done a bunch of times.”

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