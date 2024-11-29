All Hurricanes

A Duel for the Ages Between the two Passing Yard Leaders in the Nation

The top quarterbacks in the ACC will battle it out in their final game of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The two best quarterbacks in the ACC will battle it out in the final game of the season and a light show is to be expected between the two passing yard leaders in the nation.

Miami's Cam Ward has been talked about all season long as the best quarterback in the country and likely the No. 1 quarterback to be taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has almost lived up to every expectation that was set by him and upon him when he first made the trip to Coral Gables to change the life of the historic program of the University of Miami.

He has broken close to every quarterback record set in a Hurricanes uniform, and now his only mission is to win the ACC for the Hurricanes, who have come up short since joining the league in 2004.

On the other side was a castaway who has shown that he has the talent to be a great player for years to come and has helped flip a program around alongside his head coach.

Kyle McCord is the only man who sits above Ward in passing yards this season and has not been afraid to step up in big moments when the time comes. He has played in "The Game" but this game will be his most important yet.

Ward and McCord have similar abilities but they play entirely different styles. Ward will expend plays that make him the man he is but McCord does it in a similar but different style. His pocket presence and his ability to manage deal seeds while under pressure are some of his specialties.

A Battle between styles and some of the best quarterbacks in the country will be the ACC main event of the season finale as the Hurricanes look to return to the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2017 while the Orange look to cap off its impressive season with a signature upset victory over the best offense in the country.

How To Watch: No. 8 Miami's Final Regular Season Game at Syracuse

