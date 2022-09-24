ACC Games of the Week: Week 4

It's Week 4 and things are starting to take shape in the college football realm. Some are up, some are down, but with conference play looming, the ACC is about to get a whole lot more interesting. The Miami Hurricanes are 2-1 and host Middle Tennessee State on Saturday hoping to bounce back from their 17-9 road loss to A&M. Here's a look at a few other ACC teams in some interesting matchups.

No. 5 Clemson (3-0) at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0) - 12:00 pm (ET)

An AP Top 25 conference clash between two undefeated squads, what more could you ask for? This is a game that's been dangerously looming for both these teams. For Clemson, it's nerve racking because Wake's offense can put up numbers and could easily derail them from their playoff path, or at least make it a whole lot tougher.

For the Demon Deacons, it's a double edged sword. They could prove themselves as a true contender with a win or close loss, but they could also be exposed as frauds if the Tigers vaunted front seven, which leads an overall defense that's giving up just 14 points per contest.

This is going to be a unique blend of two different styles with Clemson's physicality and Wake Forest's finesse offense. The key to victory could come down to how much time Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has to throw the football.

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)- 12:00 pm (ET)

Another matchup of undefeateds, just not quite as highly ranked. That may change soon though as Kansas has made a legitimate argument to be ranked. They're favored by 7.5 points in this one with the offense scoring 53 points per game, just two spots from being tops in the nation. A win here should put them into the AP Poll at 4-0, but a win is not guaranteed against a Duke team that's scoring 36.7 points per game itself.

It will be a sell-out crowd in Lawrence, Kan. as the Jayhawks reported their first sell-out since 2019 and only the second full house in the last 13 seasons. That, plus an impressive rushing attack rolling up 259 yards per game, should give the Jayhawks the edge to take down the Blue Devils.

Notre Dame (1-2) at North Carolina (3-0)

The Marcus Freeman era is not off to the start that the Fighting Irish had hoped, but they'll have their chance to get back to .500 against the Tar Heels on Saturday. North Carolina's favored by 1.5 points so this is really anyone's game. The Irish will likely start Drew Pyne at quarterback with Tyler Buchner out for the year.

The Tar Heels will be counting on their gunslinger true freshman Drake Maye, who's thrown 11 touchdowns and completed 74.2% of his passes. A road win for Notre Dame is not out of the question with the offensive line and rushing attack, but the Tar Heels are averaging 51.3 points per game, good for No. 6 in the nation.

