Ahmad Moten Sr. Poised to Lead Miami Hurricanes' Defensive Rebuild in 2025

The Miami Hurricanes will look to build on their strong 2024 campaign by reinforcing the defense behind Ahmad Moten Sr.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) reacts as he takes the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) reacts as he takes the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The main focus of this offseason for the Miami Hurricanes football team coming off a disappointing end to a great 2024 season has been rebuilding a defense that was viewed as the weak link of the team. One of the key pieces of the defense that the coaches plan to build around this season is defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr.

It became clear that he was a clear and significant part of the future at Miami last season when he started getting more reps with the starters and he spoke about how that helped build his confidence coming into the 2025 season and what it meant for him saying, “I feel like that just boosted [me] and showed the coaches what I can do. Starting the last game, that was really big for me, really my first start in Syracuse. I’m just glad the coaches really trusted me and put me in position to start for the University of Miami. So, now it’s just really trying to get better every day, trying to make it to the League.”

He also knew that it was going to be a grind carving out a role in Miami with so many great players on the roster. However, he never planned on entering the transfer portal and instead relied on his hard work and ability to earn him the job without having to take the easy way out and go elsewhere, “Like my dad always told me, just run the race. You just can’t transfer because stuff [isn’t] going your way. So, I just always dug I out and I’m blessed to be here.”

There has been a lot of turnover on the coaching staff in Miami, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. He was asked about his position coach on the defensive line, Damione Lewis, and what his style of coaching has brought to their defense, "“Just that old-school Miami [approach] we really didn’t have. Now, you really see it on full effect … Him just pushing us every day, him telling us what they used to do and what he used to do, and what I can do to help, makes my game go higher for real.”

