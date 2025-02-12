Another Hurricane Looks to Join Cam Ward on the Titan's in Latest Mock Draft
The connection between Miami's Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo was so special this past season that trying it in the pros doesn't seem like a bad idea.
In a recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, he mocked a pair of Miami Hurricane teammates to land with the Tennessee Titans.
Ward is already projected to be the No. 1 Overall pick in this year's draft class with Restrepo starting to climb the ranks of the top receivers in the class. Some have him as the fifth-best receiver and a paring in Nashville only seems logical to make your new franchise quarterback as happy as possible.
Getting his top receiver with an outstanding work ethic would be logical. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2024, while Restrepo hauled in an ACC-best 1,127 yards and 11 TDs. Alongside a pass-happy offense that the Titans have, the pairing could transition well in the pros.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.