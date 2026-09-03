Another Hurricanes Player Ruled Out Ahead of Stanford Season Opener

More players continue to be added to the ACC availability report for the Miami Hurricanes and Stanford Cardinal (0-0) ahead of week one in college football.

The Cardinal already had 15 players out after playing Hawaii in week 0, but the No. 7 Miami are entering this game more banged up than expected.

It was already announced that defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine and tight end Luka Gilbert would be out for the game — with Gilbert being out for the season. Now another defensive secondary chess piece has fallen off the board.

The Hurricanes will be without junior Dylan Day in the opening game of the season.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) hangs onto the football in front of defensive back Dylan Day (23) after making an interception to seal the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The safety saw plenty of time last season, with the depth of the Hurricanes always getting tested. He finished last season with two pass deflections, 11 tackles, and a sack. He was a key piece in different personnel that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman loves.

It was already expected for freshman safety JJ Dunnigan to play some snaps in this game, but his role might have just increased with another player going down.

The Hurricanes' secondary injuries are no surprise. The group has been the most injured Canes position group over the past two seasons, with depth playing a pivotal role in how deep the team can go.

The Hurricanes are already down two in the backfield, and now it is the next-man-up mentality.

Explaining the ACC's Availability Reports

Available: "Fully available to play in the game."

Probable: "Likely to play; greater than 50% chance."

Questionable: "Uncertain to play; less than 50% chance."

Out: "Will not play in the game."

Miami's Availability Report

OUT: Defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine and Dylan Day , tight end Luka Gilbert

Stanford's Availability Report

OUT: Linebacker Dylan Stephenson; wide receivers Carter Shaw and Daylen Sharper; defensive backs Jason Hil Jr, Breylan Thompson, Jack Duckworth, Zaiden McDonald and Aaron Morris; offensive linemen Aidan Kilstrom, Nathan Mejia and Nick Fattig; defensive linemen Jacobi Murray and Brendan Delaney; tight end Reiman Zebert; and kicker London Bironas

DOUBTFUL: Linebacker Gabe Kaminski

QUESTIONABLE: Wide receivers Caden High and Nico Brown, linebacker Ernest Cooper, and offensive linemen Simione Pale and Niki Prongos

PROBABLE: Safety Jay Green, cornerbacks Chris Garland and Jaivon Randall, and wide receiver Jacob Butler

The Hurricanes will face the Cardinal at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Sept. 4.

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